NASHUA — The trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire voted today to freeze tuition for all seven of the state’s community colleges. This is the fourth consecutive year that CCSNH has had no tuition increases, and in fact, since 2011, tuition has risen by a total of only $5 per credit. This is in alignment with CCSNH’s mission to provide affordable and accessible high-quality education and training for New Hampshire residents and has been a priority for the CCSNH Board of Trustees.

“At the Community College System of New Hampshire, a high-quality education is affordable and accessible to New Hampshire residents in every community and every corner of the state,” said Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor. “At the community colleges, students find supportive environments where they can thrive and advance. And our graduates form the backbone of New Hampshire’s skilled workforce, strengthening communities and making a difference every day in the lives of their fellow Granite Staters.”

