NASHUA — The trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire voted today to freeze tuition for all seven of the state’s community colleges. This is the fourth consecutive year that CCSNH has had no tuition increases, and in fact, since 2011, tuition has risen by a total of only $5 per credit. This is in alignment with CCSNH’s mission to provide affordable and accessible high-quality education and training for New Hampshire residents and has been a priority for the CCSNH Board of Trustees.
“At the Community College System of New Hampshire, a high-quality education is affordable and accessible to New Hampshire residents in every community and every corner of the state,” said Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor. “At the community colleges, students find supportive environments where they can thrive and advance. And our graduates form the backbone of New Hampshire’s skilled workforce, strengthening communities and making a difference every day in the lives of their fellow Granite Staters.”
Ninety-three percent of CCSNH students are NH residents, and the vast majority of graduates remain in the state as part of NH’s workforce. At $215 per credit for in-state students, or $6,450 in tuition costs for a full-time course load, NH’s community colleges continue to be the most affordable college option in the state. The current tuition rate has been in place since 2018 and the system’s commitment to affordability stretches well beyond that. After accounting for inflation over the past decade, tuition at NH’s community colleges is approximately 24% lower in 2022 than it was in 2011. The vote on tuition for 2022-23 formalizes a commitment that CCSNH made to the NH Legislature last year.
“CCSNH has worked aggressively to control costs and keep higher education financially within reach, as part of its mission to ensure New Hampshire residents have affordable opportunities to remain in the state for college and careers, “said Katharine Bogle Shields, chair of the CCSNH Board of Trustees.
NH’s community colleges offer associate degree programs in a broad range of fields that align with student demand and employment opportunities, as well as short-term certificate programs that help students enter professions in a year or less with state-of-the-art skills and knowledge. The colleges also offer liberal arts programs that provide a strong foundation for students looking to continue their education at the baccalaureate level.
Rubinstein highlighted CCSNH’s impact on the New Hampshire workforce. “Over the past decade, CCSNH has graduated more than 3,400 students from our Nursing programs, along with more than 500 Medical Assistants, more than 440 Radiologic Technicians, and nearly 400 Dental Hygienists to support New Hampshire’s healthcare workforce in delivering care to those who reside in the Granite State. Across that same period of time, we have also conferred more than 1,500 degrees and certificates in Education, including more than 1,000 in Early Childhood Education. We have also prepared more than 1,000 students to enter the workforce through various engineering, advanced manufacturing and robotics programs, along with another 800 who were trained as automotive technicians, and nearly 1,000 more who have been certificated for careers in welding. Coupled with more than 3,000 graduates of our transfer programs and more than 2,000 in various business programs, we continue to make postsecondary education accessible and as affordable as we can, providing opportunities for New Hampshire’s students that align with the needs of New Hampshire’s communities.”
Enrollment for the fall semester at NH’s seven community college is ongoing until the start of the semester on August 29. Late-start courses begin in September and October for those seeking additional flexibility. CCSNH expects to have a full slate of on-campus operations this fall, and also offers online course options for the convenience of students.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
