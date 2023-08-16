CONCORD — Far too often, people don’t know that when they are facing a problem — like a landlord who won’t give back a security deposit, or a denial of a program like food stamps — that they have legal rights, and there are ways to advocate for those rights in the civil legal system.
Granite Justice, conversations about the civil legal system with Shane Cooper, an associate dean at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, aims to provide a road map of sorts. By the end of an episode, the hope is that more people will recognize and understand that if they are facing a civil legal problem, they may have more rights than they realize, there may be remedies and resources for their problem and that this podcast can help navigate some of those questions.
This podcast is a partnership with The Granite State News Collaborative and produced by GSNC partner The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communications at Franklin Pierce University.
In a lot of situations, the answer to “what do I do now?” will be visit 603LegalAid.org. That’s where someone with a civil legal problem can learn more through self-help guides for addressing the circumstance on their own. 603LegalAid.org is also where people can apply for civil legal aid in New Hampshire if needed, for a wide array of issues, from disputes with a landlord to divorce and child custody disputes, to navigating the unemployment or food stamp or Medicaid systems, and much more.
One important caveat: this podcast is for informational purposes only. Nothing said by any party on the podcast constitutes legal advice of any kind or creates an attorney-client relationship between a listener and NH Legal Assistance or 603 Legal Aid or the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.
It’s also possible that the law has changed after a podcast episode is recorded, or the information shared does not exactly fit with an individual's specific situation.
For the most up to date information or to get legal help, visit 603legalaid.org.
The first episode of Granite Justice will be available on Monday at granitejustice.podbean.com and most platforms where you get your podcasts. They also will be available for distribution to the local news partners of The Granite State News Collaborative.
