CONCORD — Far too often, people don’t know that when they are facing a problem — like a landlord who won’t give back a security deposit, or a denial of a program like food stamps — that they have legal rights, and there are ways to advocate for those rights in the civil legal system.

Granite Justice, conversations about the civil legal system with Shane Cooper, an associate dean at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, aims to provide a road map of sorts. By the end of an episode, the hope is that more people will recognize and understand that if they are facing a civil legal problem, they may have more rights than they realize, there may be remedies and resources for their problem and that this podcast can help navigate some of those questions.

