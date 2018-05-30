WASHINGTON — New Hampshire will be receiving $640,455 in historic preservation grants through the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service’s $48.9 million program for U.S. states, territories, and partnering nations. Another $11.4 million is allocated for historic preservation grants to 175 tribal historic preservation offices.

The money comes from fees collected from oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Administered by the National Park Service, the funds are appropriated annually by Congress from the Historic Preservation Fund. Since its inception in 1977, the fund has provided more than $1.8 billion in grants to states, tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. Funding is supported by Outer Continental Shelf oil lease revenues, not tax dollars, with intent to mitigate the loss of a non-renewable resource to benefit the preservation of other irreplaceable resources.

“The National Park Service works closely with states and tribes to preserve our nation’s diverse history and cultural heritage,”National Park Service Deputy Director Dan Smith said. “These grants help promote historic preservation at the community level, including funding much needed restoration and maintenance to these special places.”

For more information about the National Park Service historic preservation programs and grants, please visitwww.nps.gov/stlpg/.