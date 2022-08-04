New Hampshire ranks in the lower third among states in a new survey that measures a post-pandemic uptick in foreclosure activity nationwide.

While some states — Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio — had the highest rates of foreclosures in the first six months of 2022, the Granite State ranked 38th, according to a report from ATTOM, which compiles and analyzes real estate data nationwide.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.