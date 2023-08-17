MANCHESTER — The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College are joining forces to “promote their mutual interests in advancing first amendment freedoms and educational programming.”
This means more shared public events, classes and workshops between the two institutions. The Loeb School will rent space at the institute, allowing St. Anselm students to take classes and workshops on campus starting this fall.
“We are excited about new opportunities for our Loeb School students and for Saint Anselm College’s students as we explore ways to offer joint programming,” said the Loeb School’s Executive Director Laura Simoes, adding the school would continue to offer its signature education in communications, the first amendment and civics.
The NH institute of Politics’ Director Neil Levesque called the new alliance “a great fit,” adding, “in these days, civic education and freedom of the press are more important to our society than ever.”
Both institutions trace their origins to the cusp of the new millennium. The Loeb School was founded in 1999 by the late and former publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader Nackey Scripps Loeb as a nonprofit school to offer the public free communications and first amendment law courses.
Two years later, the NH Institute of Politics was founded with the mission to “educate, engage and empower citizens to participate in the civic and political life of their local national and global communities.”
St. Anselm was founded in 1889 by the Order of Saint Benedict, and remains “guided by its Catholic Benedictine liberal arts mission, while developing innovative market-driven strategies to ensure the perpetuity of the college for generations to come,” according to college President Joseph A. Favazza.
