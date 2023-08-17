MANCHESTER — The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College are joining forces to “promote their mutual interests in advancing first amendment freedoms and educational programming.”

This means more shared public events, classes and workshops between the two institutions. The Loeb School will rent space at the institute, allowing St. Anselm students to take classes and workshops on campus starting this fall.

