GORHAM — The McDonald’s in Gorham held a vaccine clinic for anyone who wanted to participate Tuesday at the store’s location on 240 Main St.
Some 15 residents and McDonald’s staff participated in the vaccine clinic.
“Since we started around 10:30 a.m.,there has always been someone in the chair receiving the vaccine,” said Rachel Kaprielian, the New England Government relations lead for McDonald’s. “We are offering this clinic to anyone. Today we have both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available.”
“We want to make it as easy for everyone to get the vaccine, especially our employees,” said Kim Grace, area supervisor for McDonald’s. “In the beginning of the pandemic, we had to close a few times. We hope by doing this we won’t have too again. We want to keep our employees safe.”
“We vaccinated 110 people at the McDonald’s in Waterville Valley and 15 at the Rumford, Maine, McDonald’s yesterday,” Kaprielian said.
The Rumford McDonald’s General Manager Mary Newman said she drove to Gorham to receive the vaccine because she had missed the clinic at her own store.
“Now both my husband and I are vaccinated,” Newman said.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
