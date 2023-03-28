The Equinox recently reported that two Keene State College students, first-year Kelsey Mayer and sophomore Allison Yanski, were involved in an accident in Stoddard on March 23.
Mayer’s family announced on Saturday that she died from injuries sustained in the accident. She was 18 years old.
“The world is a lot dimmer as we have lost a huge light in our lives,” Jen Albino, Mayer’s aunt, stated on the GoFundMe page set up for Mayer’s medical expenses. “She fought with all she had but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. Kelsey was an amazing soul who loved passionately.”
Albino, organizer of the GoFundMe page, also stated that all funds raised will go directly toward medical bills and end-of-life planning.
Albino posted an update on the GoFundMe page on Sunday. “We are blown away by all of your support. In true Kelsey fashion she was a registered organ donor. All of her organs are going to people around the country saving so many lives and blessing so many families from feeling the pain of losing their loved one. Her love of life will live on in everyone of these people. This is exactly the gift Kelsey would have hoped for,” the update stated.
Both Mayer and Yanski are part of the KSC women’s soccer team. The team posted a tribute to Mayer on their Instagram page on March 26. “Kelsey had the ability to make everyone laugh both on and off of the field. She brightened up every room she walked into with the constant smile she had on her face, and always gave 100% in everything she did,” the post stated.
It continued, “The entire Keene State women’s soccer team will forever hold onto a piece of Kelsey in our hearts.”
KSC President Melinda Treadwell sent an email the morning of March 26 to inform the college community about Mayer’s death and Yanski’s discharge from Cheshire Medical Center. “Our thoughts, of course, are with Kelsey’s family, with Allison and her family, and with those Keene State individuals who have been most impacted by this tragedy,” the email stated.
