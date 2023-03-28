Kelsey Mayer

Kelsey Mayer. (Courtesy photo/KSC Athletics)

The Equinox recently reported that two Keene State College students, first-year Kelsey Mayer and sophomore Allison Yanski, were involved in an accident in Stoddard on March 23.

Mayer’s family announced on Saturday that she died from injuries sustained in the accident. She was 18 years old.

