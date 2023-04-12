KEENE — A current Keene State College off-campus student was arrested by federal authorities, according to an email sent to the campus community on April 3.

The Keene Sentinel reported that Allan B. Poller, 23, has been charged in federal court with threatening a member of Congress in a voicemail. Poller was a previous member of the men’s track and field team.

