 A New Hampshire Superior Court judge is dismissing a lawsuit filed by a group of local Democrats challenging the newly drawn district boundaries for State Senate and Executive Council, ruling that the state constitution gives lawmakers wide authority to control the redistricting process.

The plaintiffs, including former New Hampshire House Speaker Terie Norelli, alleged that 16 of the 24 Senate seats were drawn to favor Republican candidates, giving the party an advantage that could result in a veto-proof supermajority. The lawsuit, filed in May, also claimed the districts drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature give the GOP an advantage in four out of five executive council races.

