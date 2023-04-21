CONCORD — DNA testing leading up to Logan Clegg’s July murder trial could cost the state $90,000 or more, but it’s a necessary bill if he’s to get a proper defense and the trial is to stay on track for July, the judge in the case said Friday.

Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John Kissinger approved Friday an order for the testing. The prosecution’s portion is an estimated $30,000; the cost of the public defender’s DNA expert observing the testing could be twice that. Both bills are paid by the state.

