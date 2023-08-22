Jennifer Gruda

Jennifer Gruda speaks on her early life in Jaffrey and journey to become a senior judicial assistant for a member of the United States Supreme Court. (Ashley Saari/Monadnock Ledger-Transcript photo)

Former Jaffrey resident Jennifer Gruda was the final speaker at the Amos Fortune Forum series on Friday, giving insights on her trajectory from growing up in a small town to her current position, serving as senior judicial assistant to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In her talk, titled “A View From Behind the Bench,” Gruda spoke both on the inner workings of the court, and some of the processes at work in the district and federal legal systems, as well as her own personal journey to her current position.

