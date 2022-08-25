Multifamily housing developers have until the end of next week to get a chunk of the state’s federally funded $60 million InvestNH capital grant program for affordable housing.

As of two weeks ago, 100 to 150 applications have been submitted, and they are coming in at such a rapid rate that the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs can’t provide updated figures on how many they actually have in hand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.