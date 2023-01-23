Permits to build homes in New Hampshire increased by more than 11% in 2021, according to a report released by the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs, adding more than 9,000 units to the state’s housing stock and a second consecutive year of growth.

The report showed that despite the increase in permits by municipalities in 2021, the number of new units continues to still be far behind the state’s growing demand for starter homes and affordable housing necessary to attract workers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.