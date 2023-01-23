More than 300 police from all across Cheshire County responded to a call to Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on Sunday evening, not for an incident but an invitation to dinner.

The restaurant, attached to the Best Western Plus Keene Hotel, hosted a “Blue Line Appreciation Dinner and Social,” named in reference to the "thin blue line” design and flag representing pride in police. The design has also been criticized amid greater scrutiny nationwide for police and law enforcement officials, which centers around arrest tactics and handling of suspects.

