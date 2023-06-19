The semi-automatic weapon found at the scene of a double homicide in Franklin earlier this month had several owners in the past year before it wound up at the home of Jamie Bell, who police say is responsible for the murders.

Bell’s girlfriend, Nicole Hughes, and their 18-month old daughter, Ariella Bell, both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsies conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Hughes’ five-year-old daughter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital the following day.

