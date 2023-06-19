The semi-automatic weapon found at the scene of a double homicide in Franklin earlier this month had several owners in the past year before it wound up at the home of Jamie Bell, who police say is responsible for the murders.
Bell’s girlfriend, Nicole Hughes, and their 18-month old daughter, Ariella Bell, both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsies conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Hughes’ five-year-old daughter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital the following day.
The 9 x 19mm short-barreled rifle known as a Ceska Zbrojovka (CZ), Scorpion EVO 3 S2, was recovered from the homicide scene at 124 Elkins St. less than five feet from the back steps of the home, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
As part of the homicide investigation, investigators learned that the firearm was recently owned by Justin Gebo, of Belmont, a convicted felon, who was prohibited from possessing deadly weapons or ammunition.
The “pistol,” which investigators described as a short-barreled rifle, was originally sold to Noah Smith in April 2019 by Riley’s Sport Shop in Hooksett. The firearm was manufactured in Czechoslovakia and was imported into the United States by CZ-USA in Kansas City. The manufacturing of the weapon was discontinued in 2022.
In the summer of 2022, Smith sold the gun to Abe’s Awesome Armament in New Hampton where it was sold to a former employee, Eric Banks, in September 2022, according to federal court documents.
A month later, Banks privately sold the firearm to Devin Hannagan of Bristol, who listed the CZ Scorpion EVO for sale on his Snapchat account in November 2022. Gebo, an acquaintance, responded to the post and agreed to purchase the firearm for $1,000 in cash. At the time of the sale on Jan. 1, Gebo was a convicted felon on probation for crimes he was convicted of the previous summer and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm, according to court documents.
The pair had met in the summer of 2021 through mutual acquaintances in the vehicle repair business and Hannagan had previously worked on Gebo’s vehicles. When Hannagan learned of the homicides in which the firearm was likely used, he contacted Gebo to ask what he had done with the weapon. Gebo did not respond to his message.
Gebo was charged with possession of a firearm while under indictment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a user of illegal drugs in possession of a firearm, felonies.
Investigators say that Gebo and Bell had known each other for the last 20 years and that Gebo admitted to using illegal drugs, including methamphetamines, following the homicides.
In the summer of 2022, Gebo was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and convicted in Merrimack Superior Court, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Prior, he faced several misdemeanors charges related to drugs between 2016 and 2022.
During a preliminary interview, Gebo told detectives that Bell was using methamphetamines and anabolic steroids at the time of the murders and was experiencing paranoia, officials said.
Investigators have not announced if or when the firearm was exchanged between Gebo and Bell.
Following a six-hour manhunt, Bell was found dead on the banks of the Merrimack River in Franklin. According to the autopsy, Bell died of a single, self-inflicted neck wound and his death was ruled a suicide.
Gebo remains detained at the Stafford County jail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
