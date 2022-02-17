15.5% fewer Granite State homes were sold than 2021 as inventory continues to sink
January is a slow time for real estate sales, but things were really slow last month. Only 870 homes were sold in New Hampshire, a 15.5 percent drop from January 2021, according to the latest data from the NH Realtors Association.
But prices rose 14.2 percent from a year ago, although the median price of a single-family home dipped to $399,700 from December 2021, only the second time since last May that the median has dipped below $400,000.
Condos? Pretty much the same thing. Sales went down 17.2 percent, but the median unit price rose 18.8 percent, to $300,000.
As usual, the problem was note the lack of buyers but a lack of sellers. Those homes that do go on sale are on the market for an average of 33 days. There were only 931 homes for sale in January, a 35.4 percent decrease from the previous year, and there were 706 new listings, a 25.3 percent decrease.
Homes were selling for 1.4 percent more than the asking price, the Realtors said.
Homes in Carrol County appreciated the most, at a median price of $445,000, a 33.9 percent increase from a year ago. Rockingham County homes sold for a median $540,000, a 17.4 percent increase. The biggest slowdown in sales came in Sullivan, where 28 homes were sold, – a 47.2 percent decrease from 2021.
