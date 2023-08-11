The New Hampshire Army National Guard lifts an injured hiker from Quebec into the helicopter before airlifting her to Memorial Hospital in North Conway on Wednesday. (Courtesy photo/NH Fish & Game Department)
THOMPSON AND MESERVE PURCHASE — Rescue personnel from around the state teamed up Wednesday to help a severely injured hiker off of Mount Madison.
At about 12:15 p.m., Susan Beaudoin, 54, of Quebec, slipped and fell from a perched rock on the Daniel Webster Scout Trail, sustaining a very serious leg injury. Her husband ran up the trail to locate an area of cellphone coverage and made a 911 call for help.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers were notified of the incident at about 1 p.m. An officer was eventually able to make cellphone contact with the reporting party and also receive text message pictures of the injury.
The pictures made it clear the injury could be potentially life threatening, so a response was initiated. Rescue personnel from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Appalachian Mountain Club, New Hampshire Army National Guard and additional conservation officers were all called upon to respond.
Ground personnel hiked over 2 miles from both Dolly Copp Campground in Pinkham Notch and from the AMC Madison Spring Hut, arriving at Beadoin’s location at about 2:45 p.m. First aid was rendered to Beaudoin, and a suitable location was identified for a helicopter hoist extraction.
At about 4 p.m., a helicopter crew from the New Hampshire Army National Guard arrived from Concord. Once on scene, the crew utilized a winch line to provide ground crews with a litter. Beaudoin was ultimately secured in the litter and hoisted up through the trees to the hovering helicopter. She was then transported by air straight to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries. Although severe, all indications at that time of the extraction indicated that Beaudoin would survive her ordeal.
Beaudoin and her husband were both experienced hikers who were well prepared for their adventure. They had checked the weather prior to ascending into the mountains for the day and were prepared with the knowledge of whom to call in case of an emergency.
Rescue crews were equally prepared, and upon receiving the call responded with the right equipment, knowledge and attitude required to save life and limb in the remote corners of the state.
