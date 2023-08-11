Airlift

The New Hampshire Army National Guard lifts an injured hiker from Quebec into the helicopter before airlifting her to Memorial Hospital in North Conway on Wednesday. (Courtesy photo/NH Fish & Game Department)

THOMPSON AND MESERVE PURCHASE — Rescue personnel from around the state teamed up Wednesday to help a severely injured hiker off of Mount Madison.

At about 12:15 p.m., Susan Beaudoin, 54, of Quebec, slipped and fell from a perched rock on the Daniel Webster Scout Trail, sustaining a very serious leg injury. Her husband ran up the trail to locate an area of cellphone coverage and made a 911 call for help.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.