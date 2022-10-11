Business NH Magazine, the state’s leading monthly business publication, has been acquired by Granite Media Group, a company formed by two of the magazine’s long-time leaders, and a well-known entrepreneur and business consultant.

Matthew J. Mowry, who has served as editor of Business NH Magazine for 22 years; Christine Carignan, a 16-year veteran of the magazine, serving as its creative director; and Nathan Karol, founder and president of Cardinal Consulting in Bethlehem, formed Granite Media Group earlier this year and completed the acquisition of Business NH Magazine and EventsNH on Sept. 28. They are the fifth set of owners in the company’s near 40-year history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.