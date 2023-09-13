Merrimack River Greenway Trail

The Interstate 93 expansion project includes plans to create a connection between the Merrimack River Greenway Trail and Concord’s downtown. (Courtesy photo/Christine Vigneault)

The second phase of the Merrimack River Greenway Trail connecting Loudon Road to Manchester Street secured unanimous approval of $705,000 in funding from the Concord City Council.

This new stretch, built on city-owned agricultural land near exit 14 off Interstate 93 — that was recently the site of the sunflower festival — will extend south toward Terrill Park, serving as a crucial link for residents.

