Home fuel assistance available through Southwestern Community Services in Keene has increased to keep up with skyrocketing energy costs and is just one of many programs the agency offers to help those in need as the weather turns cold.
Monthly benefits range from $253 to $2,520, up from $158 to $1,575 last winter, said Terra Rogers, program director of employment and energy for SCS, which serves Cheshire and Sullivan counties and also has an office in Claremont. It is one of the community action agencies that administer the fuel-assistance program statewide.
About 3,600 households in Cheshire and Sullivan counties participate in the program.
“Increased energy costs represent a heavy burden for all Granite Staters, especially for low-income households,” state Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine said in a recent news release.
“In light of the growing national inflation and dramatic projected increases in heating fuels, the New Hampshire Department of Energy is increasing the benefit ranges for the Fuel Assistance Program. This benefit increase will help make sure that low income Granite Staters can keep their homes warm this winter.”
Money for the increased benefits comes from $3.4 billion in heating assistance released by the Biden administration last month, including $25 million for New Hampshire.
People receive assistance based on income, household size, housing type and fuel type. Benefits are funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Those making up to 60 percent of state median income can qualify. For example, the monthly income limit for a family of four to participate in the fuel-assistance program would be $5,958, or $72,493 per year.
Rogers said applicants to the program are now being notified of their benefits by mail. People can still apply.
A technical glitch prevented the letters from going out earlier, she said. It’s too soon to say whether more people will apply for heating assistance because of increased electrical and gas costs.
“The biggest thing to let clients know is that there is a small number of people working really hard behind the scenes to process applications as soon as they can,” she said. “If people are in need but are nervous to apply, they should know that all applications are confidential and they can reach out to our office and ask to speak to the fuel assistance team. We try to get back to people in 48 hours.”
Some people don’t think they’re eligible for the assistance based on their income but are pleasantly surprised, Rogers said.
Another program with the same qualification requirements provides discounts of 8 percent to 76 percent on electricity bills, depending on income, household size and electricity usage.
For those whose income exceeds requirements but who still need assistance due to hardship such as unemployment or medical circumstances, there is “Neighbor Helping Neighbor,” a charitable program that can be accessed through Southwestern Community Services and takes contributions from the public.
The program offers up to $500 per month for people with an active disconnect notice from a utility company or a shut-off notice for non-payment.
Southwestern Community Services posted an anonymous quote on its website from one participant in this program:
“Due to my health issues over the past three years, I have found myself in situations I’ve never dreamed I would be in. I still get a queasy feeling in my gut remembering the day I ran out of oil. I had planned on my oil lasting until March. My fuel vendor was able to calm me down and gave me your name to call.”
These assistance programs take on increased significance this year with the jump in energy bills.
For example, Liberty Utilities customers in Keene can expect to see a 56 percent hike in their gas bills this winter, Emily Burnett, a company spokeswoman, told The Sentinel recently.
Other programs through Southwestern Community Services offer emergency rental assistance, affordable housing and assistance with home upgrades.
The agency also provides food, transportation, preschool opportunities, weatherization services, career guidance, services for the homeless and assistance for people with developmental disabilities.
Southwestern Community Services can be reached at www.scshelps.org, 603-352-7512 in Keene or 603-542-9528 in Claremont.
•••
Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
