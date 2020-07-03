A 168-year-old speech by abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass, condemning the horrors of slavery, was read in Goodwin Garden Friday on the grounds of Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth and at Henry Law Park in Dover.
Presented by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, the readings were the fourth annual gatherings to hear readings from Douglass’s “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.” Also for the fourth year, Portsmouth actor and resident (PHS Class of 1980) Kevin Wade Mitchell read excerpts from the speech delivered July 5, 1852, in character as Douglass.
Miraqle LaPierre, a student and member of the Dover High School’s Project DREAM group that addresses issues of race, was among the readers in Dover. She said she wants to help people.
“Just knowing that so much wrong is going on in the world, making a change is something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “Even if your views are different, if you just come and watch what we do ... I guarantee you your mindset will probably change or something will change inside of your heart.”
Deb Cram contributed to this report.
