Flooding

Conway firefighters directed a single lane of traffic through a few inches of water at the lower end of West Side Road at 10:30 a.m. Monday, shortly before the road was closed due to flooding. The River Road end of West Side Road was also closed. (Terry Leavitt/The Conway Daily Sun photo)

CONWAY — Sunday’s daylong deluge brought massive flooding to Mount Washington Valley rivers, with police closing both ends of West Side Road on Monday morning, with roads in Madison, Ossipee and Tamworth also reportedly closed.

The north end of West Side Road was reopened as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei.

