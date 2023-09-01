WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. — The charm of autumn in Vermont typically brings to mind picturesque scenes of rolling hills, covered bridges, and apple orchards ripe for picking.
One such orchard, Wellwood Orchards nestled in the heart of Weathersfield, has been a cherished destination for families seeking the quintessential New England apple-picking experience for years. However, this year, they, like many orchards in the region, have faced unforeseen challenges that will prevent them from offering pick-your-own apples.
On the night of May 17 into May 18, unseasonably cold freezing temperatures disrupted the natural growth cycle of apple trees, resulting in a significantly reduced yield this year, said orchard owner Linda Friedman.
The decision to suspend pick-your-own sales was not taken lightly, Friedman said.
“We understand how eagerly our customers anticipate the joy of apple-picking season,” she said. “It’s not just about the apples, it’s about the memories created here. Unfortunately, this year, we’ve been dealt a challenging hand that makes PYO unfeasible.”
While the absence of apples to pick may disappoint some, Wellwood Orchards remains steadfast in their commitment to providing a memorable and enjoyable experience for those who attend their Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The festival will still feature many beloved activities, including hayrides, a challenging corn maze, and a delectable array of apple-based treats such as apple cider donuts and mouthwatering apple pies.
“We want to assure our visitors that the spirit of the harvest season is alive and well at Wellwood Orchards,” emphasized Friedman. “There will be live music, local artisans and delicious food. As always our petting zoo will also be available and plenty of free parking.”
The music line up will include Bill Brink, The Jaded Ravins and Rust and Ruin.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.