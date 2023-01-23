ROCHESTER — Those who work in recovery say overdose cases are on the rise, and that the drugs in circulation are more dangerous than ever.

A new public awareness campaign in New Hampshire launched recently, warning there is "no safe experience" when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference on Jan. 12, Gov. Chris Sununu said the campaign will focus on educating youth, young adults and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.

