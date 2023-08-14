A $3.2 million federal grant will help the Community College System of New Hampshire maintain and expand apprenticeship opportunities in the trades, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, clean energy, education, health care and more, an official with the system said Friday.

There are currently about 2,800 people in the state who have paid apprenticeships in which they learn on the job and receive classroom instruction to gain certification in various fields, Anne Banks, the community college system’s apprenticeship programs manager, said in an interview.

