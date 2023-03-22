People are seeing a lot more bears in New Hampshire these days and bear hunters are having a lot more success, to the point that Fish and Game wants to change the way they oversee the season.

Among a set of proposed changes to hunting regulations that will be the subject of upcoming public hearings, the department wants to establish check stations for bears for the first time. If approved by the Fish and Game Commission, it would require hunters to bring the bear carcass to a designated site for registration, instead of waiting for a conservation officer to come and do it in the field.

