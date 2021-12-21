State health officials are seeking approval to spend another $900,000 on a COVID vaccine PSA campaign to run through March.
If approved by New Hampshire’s executive council, New Hampshire will have spent more than $2 million dollars – all federal money – to boost vaccine uptake via TV and radio ads, billboards, and social media, all produced by Manchester media firm, GYK Antler.
The $900,000 going before the council would, according to the state, “enhance a public service campaign to New Hampshire residents about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine,”
For months, New Hampshire’s rate of vaccination has lagged behind every other state in the region.
If approved by the council, the contract change would mark the second extension of a no-bid contract with GYK Antler first awarded by the Sununu administration without the approval of the Executive Council during last year’s state of emergency.
GYK Antler did not return a call for comment.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
