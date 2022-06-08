MANCHESTER — Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the missing 8-year-old girl whose case has drawn widespread attention, waived Monday’s arraignment on two new charges that accuse her of testifying falsely to a grand jury.
Montgomery, 31, had spent about four months in Valley Street jail following her arrest earlier this year on theft, welfare fraud and receiving stolen property charges, which accuse her of lying that Harmony was living with her and her former husband, Adam Montgomery, to collect welfare benefits.
But a motion by her attorney to release Montgomery from jail on a $5,000 unsecured bond, rather than continue the $5,000 cash bail order that she was unable to post, was granted about a month ago, at which time Montgomery, whose current address is listed as 631 Lake Ave., Apt. 1, Manchester, was released under certain conditions.
One of those conditions was that she check in, in person, at police headquarters on a daily basis. She apparently had been complying with that order, as it was during her check-in on Friday that officers arrested her on the two perjury charges.
One charge accused Montgomery of “testifying falsely regarding a prior work location,” while the other alleges she “testified falsely regarding the time of a prior work shift,” according to the complaints.
Montgomery was held over the weekend pending Monday’s arraignment, which she waived with an agreement that her bail of $5,000 unsecured bond remain in effect.
She is also ordered to continue checking in daily with police, have no contact with Adam Montgomery, to not leave New Hampshire, and to follow recommendations regarding substance abuse disorder treatment.
Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery, who was arrested around the same time his ex-wife was taken into custody, remains in jail as his case proceeds in Superior Court.
Montgomery, who is believed to be the last person to see his daughter Harmony before she disappeared more than two years ago, is charged with assault for allegedly hitting Harmony in the face and his alleged involvement in a stolen firearms case.
Neither he nor Kayla Montgomery have been charged with any offenses directly related to Harmony’s disappearance.
Dean Shalhoup may be reached at 594-1256 or dshalhoup@nashuatelegraph.com.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.