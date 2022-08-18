The owner of outdoor apparel and equipment retailer Eastern Mountain Sports has agreed to implement changes at its 21 stores in an American with Disabilities case lodged by the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire.

Mountain Sports LLC reached the deal with U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young in the wake of an investigation launched after a complaint about disability access at the stores was filed with the office. The company’s stores are located around the Northeast, with seven in New Hampshire. The company’s headquarters were in Peterborough for several before it was acquired during bankruptcy. Mountain Sports LLC is based in Meriden, Conn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.