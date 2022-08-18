The owner of outdoor apparel and equipment retailer Eastern Mountain Sports has agreed to implement changes at its 21 stores in an American with Disabilities case lodged by the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire.
Mountain Sports LLC reached the deal with U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young in the wake of an investigation launched after a complaint about disability access at the stores was filed with the office. The company’s stores are located around the Northeast, with seven in New Hampshire. The company’s headquarters were in Peterborough for several before it was acquired during bankruptcy. Mountain Sports LLC is based in Meriden, Conn.
The U.S. attorney said that Mountain Sports has agreed to implement a nationwide policy that will prevent its employees from placing items such as merchandise, shopping carts and boxes in its stores’ aisles or pathways. Mountain Sports has also agreed to provide training to its employees to ensure that they are compliant with this policy.
“This agreement ensures that people with disabilities will have an equal opportunity to enjoy the same retail shopping experience other patrons enjoy, said Young.
The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Raphael Katz.
The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities by public accommodations, such as retail stores. Public accommodations must allow people with disabilities the full and equal enjoyment of their goods, services, and facilities.
