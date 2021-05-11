As the number of vaccinated Americans increases, a whole new set of questions confronts individuals, families, schools, businesses and the medical community about how to live safely as the pandemic enters its next phase.
We asked local doctors and state health experts the answers they are giving to their patients to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Responses came from information provided by Scott Schuler, NH Seacoast COVID-19 Complex Incident Commander; Dawn Gerrato, RN, COVID nurse at Goodwin Community Health; Gretchen Volpe, infectious disease doctor at York Hospital; Martha Wassell, director of infection control at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital; and Michael Calderwood, infectious disease doctor at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Responses are compiled from their answers.
To read the full story, visit seacoastonline.com/story/news/local/2021/05/11/nh-doctors-answer-covid-questions-vaccines-mask-wearing-safety/5014047001.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.