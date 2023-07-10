MANCHESTER — Manchester Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg has been a first responder from Day 1 in the case of Harmony Montgomery, one of the most tragic and devastating investigations of his career.

This is why he is scratching his head over a pair of stories published July 4 and 6 in the NH Journal — a news site that focuses on politics with a conservative point of view — that appear to him to be politicizing a human tragedy during a heated election cycle — and creating a false narrative around how the investigation was initiated and handled by the city. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.