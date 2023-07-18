For Kalamoh Donzo, joining a committee in the city of Concord was difficult, especially as an immigrant, he said.

At first, he thought it would be impossible, but with the help of City Councilor Stacey Brown, who advocated for his position on the Community Development Advisory Committee, he was appointed to the committee within two months of applying.

