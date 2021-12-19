The realities of current life showed up in two ways Thursday as New Hampshire’s winter-sports regions celebrated the kickoff of this year’s ski season.
For one thing, the annual event from industry group Ski New Hampshire was held online due to COVID-19, with people popping in and out of virtual “interview rooms” rather than wandering from table to table in a conference hall.
For another, temperatures throughout the Northeast were near or over all-time records for the day – including atop Mount Washington, where the peak set a record and the Auto Road hit a balmy 55 degrees. Little or no snow is reported on the ground in most of New Hampshire except for some higher elevations.
With the all-important Christmas vacation week coming up, that’s not a good look.
“It’s kind of hit or miss,” Stephen Durham, a weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory, told the crowd, discussing how the Pacific Ocean phenomenon known as La Nina, which is currently ongoing, often produces less-snowy winters in New England.
That comes on top of a decades-long trend of shrinking winters due to climate change.
Fortunately, the season’s first good storm is projected for Saturday through Sunday, and Durham held out hope for the new year: “I wouldn’t be surprised going into January where we see a couple of good storms.”
That would be welcome, as several New Hampshire ski areas had not yet opened as of Thursday. That includes Crotched Mountain in Francestown, which originally planned to open Dec. 10 but put it off due to weather.
Pats Peak in Henniker has been open only on weekends so far, although it plans to open full-time this coming week.
“We don’t like opening and closing, but definitely thought it was better for the snow for the groomers to stay off of it,” said Lori Rowell, director of marketing for Pats Peak.
Ragged Mountain Ski Area in Danbury is open every day with 3 lifts running, said Kyle Matzke, marketing manager for the area.
“We’re in good shape for what we’ve had to work with,” said Matzke, praising the mountain’s grooming team.
He acknowledged that erratic weather has increasingly made it difficult for ski areas to operate at the beginning of the season. “It seems like the trend, with (ski weather) coming later,” he said.
The state no longer has COVID-19 guidelines so it’s up to resorts to decide on policies about opening lodges or requiring face masks.
Pats Peak is typical of most ski areas in that it has opened all indoor facilities, including the cafeteria and bar, but is maintaining outdoor options such as heated cabanas and outdoor lockers for people nervous about being in crowds. It is requiring masks indoors, no matter the vaccination status.
Rowell noted one other improvement that Pats Peak regulars will appreciate: Portions of its parking lot have been paved, including the infamously potholed entry and exit routes.
One of the state’s most unusual ski areas is still preparing for the season. Whaleback Mountain in Enfield, alongside I-89, is the only nonprofit ski mountain of any size in the state.
“The only way we have been able to survive is the nonprofit model,” said Alex Lahood, business manager for the mountain, noting the financial benefits of its tax status among other things.
Whaleback opened in 1955 but was closed for four years until reopening in 2005 by a team including former Olympian Evan Dybvig. That effort struggled and in 2013 the mountain was purchased by the Upper Valley Snow Sports Foundation and began operating as a non-profit with a board of directors.
“All board members are community members,” Lahood said.
Whaleback can be seen as a modern version of the classic New England local ski mountain that depends on the enthusiasm of surrounding towns.
“We have just under 800 season passes. The majority of them are Enfield residents or close by,” he said.
Whaleback plans to open the day after Christmas, for the all-important school holiday week.
