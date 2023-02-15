Is it your goal to be a more informed and engaged citizen in 2023? Citizens Count’s Weekly Democracy Toolkit gives you everything you need to get started. These simple, step-by-step guides help you answer questions like “how do I participate in a public hearing?” and “how do I find bills I am interested in?”

Elected representatives and government officials are there to serve us, the people. Most of them are happy to receive feedback and requests from their constituents — it helps them do their job. If you try to reach out and an individual is unresponsive or not receptive to you, keep that in mind the next time you cast your vote.

