HANOVER — Dartmouth College plans to hold an in-person commencement on campus in June this year, but attendance will be limited to graduating seniors only, Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon said Tuesday.
The ceremony will be streamed live online for family members and other guests to view, Hanlon wrote in a Tuesday email to the Class of 2021.
“Continued travel and quarantine restrictions and the lack of global availability of a COVID-19 vaccine necessitate this decision,” Hanlon wrote.
Participation in the event also will require testing, quarantining, masking and social distancing, he said.
Plans could change based on public health data, as well as college and state guidelines related to gatherings, he said. College officials will decide by the end of March exactly when the ceremony and related events will take place.
Dartmouth held a virtual ceremony last June for the Class of 2020.
