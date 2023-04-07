Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College. (Allison Quantz for NHPR/file photo)

Dartmouth College has uncovered the skeletal remains of at least 15 Native American individuals in its academic collections, and is pledging to identify and repatriate the cultural items to tribal and Native Hawaiian nations.

In a statement posted on the school’s website last week, Dartmouth blamed errors in its internal record keeping, and said some of the remains were used in anthropology classrooms as recently as last fall.

