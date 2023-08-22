The state Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday that will make it harder for cities, towns, and other agencies to deny access to public documents. It’s at least the fourth court ruling upholding the state’s right-to-know-law in a year and the second involving the city of Nashua.

Friday’s ruling stems from a 2021 right-to-know request Laurie Ortolano of Nashua filed with the city seeking email correspondence between several current and former city employees. The city provided Ortolano with some of the records but said it did not have “reasonable access” to the emails of one former employee, according to the opinion released Friday.

