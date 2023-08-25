CONWAY — After hearing from the public who warned against concentrating power in a few hands, the charter commission decided Wednesday it won’t propose changing Conway from a town to a city.

Voters in April OK’d creating a charter commission, which is charged with reviewing different ways to change the structure of Conway’s government. The commission has until Nov. 15 to come up with its recommendation. If it recommends a change, it would go on the town ballot in April.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.