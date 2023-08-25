CONWAY — After hearing from the public who warned against concentrating power in a few hands, the charter commission decided Wednesday it won’t propose changing Conway from a town to a city.
Voters in April OK’d creating a charter commission, which is charged with reviewing different ways to change the structure of Conway’s government. The commission has until Nov. 15 to come up with its recommendation. If it recommends a change, it would go on the town ballot in April.
Conway is an SB 2 town with a five-member selectboard and a 17-seat budget committee. Residents hold a deliberative session in March to discuss and sometimes modify warrant articles. In April, voters go to the polls to pass or reject the articles.
The school district is also SB 2 and has a seven-member school board.
Turning Conway into a city would essentially eliminate the town meeting process as a city council and manager or a city mayor and aldermen would decide the affairs of the town. Conway could also change to a town council form of government which gives more power to elected council members, though what items are decided by a town council and which ones would remain on a ballot would have to be decided.
On Wednesday, the nine-member charter commission held a public hearing dedicated to seeking input from residents.
“Personally, I don’t really want to change anything,” said resident Cynthia Johnson. “That’s not because I’m an old fuddy-duddy but because I don’t like the idea of giving a few people an incredible amount of power.”
Among the reasons that residents voted to create the charter commission was that a few people at the deliberative session can undo the work of the budget committee and then deny voters decision-making at the polls.
That’s what happened in March’s school deliberative session when the budget committee slashed about $1.2 million from the school budget and a handful of people restored the cuts, thus denying ballot voters in April the ability to decide.
Conway School Board Chair Mike DiGregorio said he likes the current form more than the idea of changing to a town/city council. He said town councils are a “disaster” because they concentrate power.
“They can change their pay at a whim’s notice, they can literally change ordinances by the week,” said DiGregorio. “If they decide they want everybody in a particular neighborhood to have a yellow house, they have the power to do certain things. That right now rests with the voters.”
Jackie Scaletti doesn’t want Conway to be a city.
Budget committee member Jim LeFebvre recalled how school deliberative voters in March restored funding after the budget committee tried to make a 3% cut to the district’s budget in February.
“It is possibly too early for you to do something with the town until you have a chance to see if there is some sentiment on the school side of the house?” asked LeFebvre, adding the district has little incentive to change.
He said he thinks the 17-member budget committee is too large: “I have another group which has 17 members on it, and it’s a barrel of monkeys.”
LeFebvre would reduce it to 11 budgeteers, of which nine would be elected at large. One would come from the school board and another from the selectboard. He would eliminate the precinct budget committee seats.
LeFebvre would like to see Conway go back to having annual town meeting.
Charter Commission Chair Tom Holmes replied that the precinct seats are required by state law but a couple precincts are folding. He was referring to Redstone, which is to dissolve on Jan. 1, 2024, and Conway Village which is to dissolve in 2025.
Conway Sun columnist Bill Marvel said the town is run reasonably well but the school district isn’t. Marvel told former school board member Joe Lentini to “shut up” when Lentini interrupted him.
Marvel suggested that perhaps the charter commission could suspend its work and then ask voters next year to form a charter commission for the school district.
Lentini said the town should modernize its website to allow for push notifications.
Holmes said the town has a Facebook page for getting information out.
“The world has changed,” said Lentini. “We have to keep up with it.” He said no one under the age of 50 reads newspapers.
Commissioner Harrison Kanzler made a motion to eliminate cities as an option to pursue and it passed 7-1 with Commissioner Mark Guerringue in the minority and Commissioner Eliza Grant absent.
Kanzler also made a motion to eliminate representative town meeting as an option. This is an obscure town government form where people are elected to attend annual town meetings. That motion passed unanimously.
