The conservative media organization PragerU has won state approval to offer online classes to high school students in New Hampshire. On Thursday, the state Board of Education approved the group’s application for its “Cash Course,” a series of 15 five-minute videos that cover subjects ranging from debt to insurance basics. Completion of the course will fulfill the state’s new financial literacy requirement for high school students.

PragerU, a nonprofit co-founded by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager, calls itself “the world's leading conservative nonprofit that is focused on changing minds through the creative use of digital media.” It touts its offerings as a “free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”

