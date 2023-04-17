An investigation is ongoing into the fatal shooting of Concord High School student Isiah Rosario, 15, who was shot and killed in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend, police officials said.

Providence police responded to March Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a shooting, said Providence Police Sgt. Al DeChristofano. Upon arrival, they found Rosario laying on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

