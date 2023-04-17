An investigation is ongoing into the fatal shooting of Concord High School student Isiah Rosario, 15, who was shot and killed in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend, police officials said.
Providence police responded to March Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a shooting, said Providence Police Sgt. Al DeChristofano. Upon arrival, they found Rosario laying on the ground suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers performed CPR on Rosario while waiting for rescue to arrive. He was transported via ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A bike, believed to be Rosario’s, was taken into possession by police.
Rosario was first reported missing from Concord on April 1 by his mother, who believed he ran away, said Concord Deputy Chief John Thomas. Police had tracked him to the Providence area prior to the shooting and notified authorities.
“From what we were told, he had family down there but we don’t know who he was staying with,” he said. “They contacted him when they identified him because they knew he was missing out of Concord.”
Rosario moved to Concord from Providence toward the end of the 2021-22 school year, Concord High School administration wrote in a news release sent Saturday evening.
“It is with a heavy heart that we reach out to the CHS community,” the news release said. “This tragic news obviously deeply affects all members of the Concord community, but most especially Isiah’s peers.”
The school will have counselors available throughout the week.
At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing and details involving a suspect or a person in custody have not been released.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.