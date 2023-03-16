Over the past two years, Sarah McPhee and Kirsten Durzy have heard scores of stories about Granite Staters' lives during the pandemic. There was the new mom who delivered her child at the height of the pandemic, a woman diagnosed with breast cancer who had to muster a socially distanced support system, and the health care worker who spoke about his pain after caring for COVID victims.

“They run the gamut from expressing the mundane pieces of life that carried on, to very tragic, to very inspiring stories,” said Durzy. “Which is what we were hoping for: not only survival stories, but triumph, tragedy, and the whole gamut of this experience during this time.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.