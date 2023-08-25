Trauma kits

A new law requires trauma kits with tourniquets to be placed in highly trafficked state buildings. (Courtesy photo)

Unintentional injury and the uncontrolled bleeding that often follows are one of the top causes of death in New Hampshire among people ages 1 to 45. Sen. Suzanne Prentiss wants more people to know that and be able to intervene.

A new law inspired by legislation she sponsored will require trauma kits containing tourniquets to be placed in state-owned buildings that are highly trafficked because they have many employees or are heavily used by the public, such courthouses, the Department of Motor Vehicles, state liquor stores, and the Statehouse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.