Sticker shock is probably not adequate to describe what students and families are experiencing while shopping for a private college. The average cost of tuition and fees nationally has risen by 144% at private colleges over 20 years. In 2021-22, the average annual cost for private colleges was $38,185, more than three times the national average for tuition and fees at public universities, which have also climbed. Those cost increases far outpace inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which increased 54% from July 2001 to July 2021.

In NH, home to 10 private colleges and universities, tuition and fees before financial aid in 2020-21 ranged from $15,380 at Southern NH University in Manchester to $43,910 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester and $60,870 at Dartmouth College in Hanover. These numbers do not even include room and board, books and other expenses, which increases the sticker price for Dartmouth to $81,501, Saint Anselm to $63,622 and Southern NH University to $36,006. The average cost at each of these colleges after aid is $33,023, $33,898 and $22,873, respectively. For comparison, UNH has the highest in-state cost of NH’s state-funded colleges and universities at $21,699, according to U.S. Dept. of Education data for FY21.

