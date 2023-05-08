After three weeks of testimony and argument, the trial pitting the ConVal School District against the state for failing to fulfill its constitutional obligation to fund an adequate education came to a close May 5 in Rockingham County Superior Court, again leaving Judge David Ruoff with a number of thorny issues to resolve.

This was the second time the parties have squared off before Ruoff. The district first filed suit in 2019. Ruoff ruled for the plaintiffs at that time, but he declined to peg the cost of an adequate education, acknowledging that duty rested with the Legislature. Both parties appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, where the justices, stymied by the outstanding factual questions, chose to remand the case for a full trial.

