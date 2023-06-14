CONCORD — The trial of the man charged with killing a Concord couple in April 2022 has been postponed from July to October so that the defense will have time to look at DNA evidence that’s being analyzed at an out-of-state lab.

Logan Clegg’s trial will begin Oct. 2 with jury selection, Judge John Kissinger ruled Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court. The trial had been scheduled to begin July 10. Defense attorney Caroline Smith and Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher also agreed Friday to set aside July 18-20 for motion hearings.

