NEW LONDON — Chris Christie recounted a story he’s probably told hundreds of times before.

It was 2015, the second Republican primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. None of the candidates would talk to Donald Trump, except Christie, then the governor of New Jersey.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.