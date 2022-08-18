BERLIN — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Berlin on Aug. 26 to meet with city officials and showcase the snowmelt project. News of his visit was announced at the city council meeting Monday night.

Buttigieg last week announced the city will be receiving a $19.5 million grant for the project. Berlin was one of 116 applications approved for funding through federal Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant program. The program funds projects that have a significant local or regional impact with special consideration to those in rural areas.

