In an effort to reduce the amount of solid waste headed to landfills, the town of Bow has recently started to explore sustainable options for composting food waste.

Inspired by a successful pilot program in New London, the recycling and solid waste committee met on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of contracting with Renewal Compost, a residential and commercial pick-up service to divert the food waste generated in town.

