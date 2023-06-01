HAMPSTEAD — A trip to the front office at any school usually isn’t a fun experience, but it is at Hampstead Central School.
The elementary school recently unveiled a book vending machine as part of a new program that rewards students for positive behaviors like being a good friend or school community member with a new book of their choosing.
Teachers award the students for displaying kindness, among other things, and the kids get to bring their books home to enjoy reading by themselves or with family.
Kids have eagerly made their way to the front office this past week, where they’ve presented special tickets for gold tokens to be used in the vending machine.
Dozens of children heading to lunch in the hallway watched as some lucky students got to use the machine, with wide eyes mesmerized by the flashy, blue-LED lights.
Kindergartners Ryan Martino, 6, and Jack Hogan, 7, could barely contain their excitement as they readied their tokens. Both said they earned a special ticket by being kind to classmates.
Ryan received her special ticket earlier in the week, but wanted to teach her friend Jack how the machine worked.
They both pressed their hands up against the glass as Jack figured out what book to choose. Then he punched in the numbers for “Diary of a Pug” — one of the popular titles in the machine.
Jack was thrilled with his new book.
Ryan was equally excited for her “Bluey” book because she watches the TV show of the same name.
“‘Bluey’ is flying out of the vending machine,” said Cristen Karamourtopoulos, the school’s reading specialist.
Karamourtopoulos first heard of the book vending machine from her sister, who works at a Massachusetts school that received one.
She shared the idea with Nicole Tomaselli, Hampstead School District’s director of curriculum and instruction. The two brainstormed on ways to integrate the machine into a meaningful learning experience for the young students.
The school has rolled out a goal of multi-tiered systems of support for behavior, which uses different tools to reinforce social and emotional learning to build a better school community and get students to articulate their feelings.
Karamourtopoulos and Tomaselli, along with a committee, felt the book vending machine could reinforce the behavioral skills the kids were learning.
“We decided this would be a wonderful, positive behavior rewards system to meet those goals,” Tomaselli said.
It’s a win-win for both educators, who see it not only promoting kindness, but literacy as well.
The vending machine — which can hold 350 books at one time — was purchased with a Title Four grant. That grant also paid for books to fill the machine. Additional funding supplemented the a second filling.
Karamourtopoulos worked alongside librarian Beth Cameron to choose the books.
“We tried to pick books popular with the students right now, knowing that we want them to come to the machine and definitely see something they love,” Karamourtopoulos said. “And that’s been happening.”
The vending machine has five rows.
The bottom row is geared to catch the eyes of the youngest students, with titles such as “There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Dragon” and “Peppa Goes Swimming,” while fiction chapter books like “Wings Fire” and “Upside Down Magic” are on the top shelf.
Kids can choose any of the books in the machine, regardless of grade or reading level.
Principal Terrilyn Cheney said she can tell what book was just read out loud in the library after multiple students selected the book from the vending machine.
Cheney said the machine is already reinforcing positive social behaviors and creating buzz among the students.
“The kids are highly excited to participate and try to earn their book,” Cheney said. The kids say, ‘Today I’m going to really work hard on this!’ They are so proud of themselves.”
All students will have an opportunity to get a new book in the remaining days of this school year. That means heavy foot traffic keeping the front office staff busy handing out tokens.
About 200 students have already used the machine since May 19 and 300 more will have their turn before school ends on June 16.
“Next school year, we will tie it into specific goals and slow things down,” Karamourtopoulos said. “It will be a reward with the hope that kids are at least getting one book a year.”
They will also target different behaviors and possibly tailor the behaviors towards each grade.
“And as the year goes on, they might get more challenging,” added Tomaselli.
The school hopes the Hampstead community and local businesses can help sustain the program long term. Sponsorships and donations would help keep the program successful, Tomaselli said.
