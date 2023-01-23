New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments — including limitations on how quickly rents could rise — under a bill proposed in the House this year.

House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the municipalities to choose the limit they wanted.

